Zelenskyy met with Pope Leo XIV at Castel Gandolfo. PHOTO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Pope Leo XIV at the pontiff's residence in Castel Gandolfo near Rome.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Sky News.

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According to reports, the meeting lasted about 30 minutes.

After the conversation, the parties took several joint photos. According to media reports, Zelenskyy left Villa Barberini shortly after the audience ended.

Read more: European media and politicians are hindering the peace process in Ukraine, - Dmitriev

Pope Leo XIV emphasised the importance of continuing dialogue to end hostilities in Ukraine. He expressed hope that current diplomatic initiatives would lead to a just and lasting peace.

During the conversation, particular attention was paid to the issues of releasing prisoners and the need to return Ukrainian children whom Russia had illegally taken from the occupied territories.

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that Zelensky would fly to Rome on 9 December. On 7 December, Zelenskyy held talks with Meloni, during which the leaders agreed that Italy would provide Ukraine with energy equipment.

On the morning of 9 December 2025, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Rome.

Read more: US is pressuring Zelenskyy on territorial concessions in Trump’s "peace plan," according to Axios