Meloni proposes including Article 5-style security guarantees for Ukraine in peace plan

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is proposing that the peace plan include security guarantees for Ukraine modeled on NATO’s Article 5.

As Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform, she said this during a briefing.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"Concrete proposals for the peace plan include security guarantees for Ukraine modeled on Article 5 of the NATO Treaty, and this was an Italian proposal that was initially viewed with suspicion by everyone, but then became a proposal included in the peace plan documents.

We continue to do our work seriously, also seeking to offer possible solutions to our allies, and it seems to me that this is an element recognized by everyone," she said.

Read more: NATO membership is least Ukraine should receive in exchange for nuclear weapons, - Zelenskyy

Meloni noted that Italy has stood by Ukraine over the past several years.

"We have done everything possible to help people defending themselves and, in doing so, also defending us. And this is exactly what we will continue to do, working to build a path to peace that must be sustainable, and on which Italy will not stand idly by," the prime minister said.

Read more: Ukraine and US are working on strengthening agreement on security guarantees, - Foreign Ministry spokesman Tykhyi

Background

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Italy on 15 April, where he will meet with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Read more: Ukraine and U.S. agree to strengthen security guarantees – Zelenskyy after talks with Trump representatives