Ukraine offered US Drone Deal with its technologies. We have not just card, but "whole trump card," Zelenskyy says

Drone Industry

Ukraine did indeed offer the United States its technologies and drones to fight Iranian drones. The Drone Deal has not yet been signed; its signing has been postponed.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this while answering journalists’ questions, Censor.NET reports.

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Zelenskyy stressed that this proposal remains relevant. The agreement provides for the transfer of Ukrainian developments and technologies in the field of drones to the American side.

The president noted that this proposal was strategic and was primarily addressed specifically to the United States.

Read more: Defense Ministry is removing "general’s scheme" for corrupt procurement of no-name drones, Nikolov says

He also said that Ukraine remains open to signing the agreement and would like to conclude it directly with US President Donald Trump, as this would also be beneficial for Ukrainian defense companies.

The president added that partners have already understood that without Ukrainian experience, "interceptors simply do not work."

"I do not know whether they refused it; I am not sure. But it is definitely a postponement, and so far, we have not signed the Drone Deal, but we are open. I would very much like to sign this agreement with the President of the United States. And for our companies, this is also very good... Now we have not just a card, but a whole trump card," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Last year, Ukraine offered US protection from "shaheds," but proposal was rejected, - Axios