Last year, Ukraine offered US protection from "shaheds," but proposal was rejected, - Axios

Drone Industry

In August 2025, Ukraine offered the United States its battle-tested technology for shooting down Iranian-made attack drones. However, the United States rejected it.

This was reported by Axios, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

According to the publication, a PowerPoint presentation was prepared demonstrating how this technology could protect American troops and their allies in the war in the Middle East.

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The Trump administration rejected the proposal, but changed its mind last week due to an increase in Iranian UAV strikes.

"Snubbing Ukraine's offer ranks as one of the biggest tactical miscalculations by the administration since the bombing of Iran began Feb. 28," US officials say.

Axios recalls that cheap Iranian Shahed UAVs caused the deaths of seven American servicemen, and their interception cost the US and its friends in the region millions of dollars.

"If there's a tactical error or a mistake we made leading up to this [war in Iran], this was it," an American official admitted.

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What was in the presentation?

It discussed the idea of creating "anti-drone centres" in Turkey, Jordan and the Persian Gulf countries, where US bases are located, to combat the threat from Iran and its allies.

It is noted that on 18 August, during a closed meeting, Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered Trump interceptor drones.

"At that meeting ... in August, Trump asked his team to work on it, but they have done nothing," says a Ukrainian official.

Read more: Trump says US war with Iran is almost over

What preceded this?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is receiving requests from Middle Eastern countries to share its experience in countering Iranian kamikaze drone attacks. In particular, such signals came from partners after drone attacks on civilian targets in the region.

Ukraine can provide expert assistance to Middle Eastern countries in combating "Shahed" drones in exchange for missiles for Patriot air defence systems.

Read more: Iran ready to open Strait of Hormuz to countries that expel US and Israeli ambassadors

Strikes on Iran

Read more: Ukraine has received 11 requests for protection from Iranian "shaheds," — Zelenskyy