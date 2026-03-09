I am dissatisfied, — Trump on election of Khamenei’s son as Iran’s new supreme leader

US President Donald Trump has expressed dissatisfaction with the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei, son of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as Iran's new leader.

He said this in a comment to Fox News, according to Censor.NET.

What does Trump say?

The journalist asked Trump directly about his attitude toward the election of Khamenei's successor. Trump, in turn, replied briefly: "I am not happy."

Trump has previously stated that Khamenei's son is a "lightweight."

In addition, Trump said that after the war in Iran ends, the world will become "much safer."

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What preceded it?