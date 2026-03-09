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I am dissatisfied, — Trump on election of Khamenei’s son as Iran’s new supreme leader
US President Donald Trump has expressed dissatisfaction with the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei, son of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as Iran's new leader.
He said this in a comment to Fox News, according to Censor.NET.
What does Trump say?
The journalist asked Trump directly about his attitude toward the election of Khamenei's successor. Trump, in turn, replied briefly: "I am not happy."
Trump has previously stated that Khamenei's son is a "lightweight."
In addition, Trump said that after the war in Iran ends, the world will become "much safer."
What preceded it?
- As reported, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's son Mojtaba has been appointed as Iran's new Supreme Leader.
- Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Iran's future supreme leader would not be able to remain in power for long without the approval of the United States. He added that he would not want the US to have to conduct a similar operation again in a few years or allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons.
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