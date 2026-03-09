Natural gas reserves in the UK have fallen to critical levels. There is only enough fuel for two days.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Daily Mail.

The country's storage facilities currently hold about 6.7 thousand GWh of gas, and a similar amount is stored in the form of liquefied natural gas (LNG). For comparison, last year this figure was 18 thousand GWh.

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Reasons for gas shortages

Experts explain that the situation is influenced by the conflict in the Middle East, in particular the almost complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz. As a result, about 20% of global gas and oil supplies are delayed, and some LNG tankers are changing their routes and heading to Asia, where prices are higher.

"The UK is vulnerable due to its small gas storage facilities and high dependence on imports, especially from Norway and the US," analysts note.

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Impact on the market and Europe

Due to the shortage, traders are setting inflated prices for gas in London, making it the highest in Europe.

Recall that Norwegian Energy Minister Terje Oslund warned that war in Iran could affect Europe's energy stability and intensify discussions on purchasing Russian gas, although the EU plans to ban its import by the end of 2027.

Meanwhile, Russian companies are redirecting part of the liquefied natural gas supplied to Europe to other markets. This was stated by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. Russian dictator Putin recently proposed considering "the possibility of stopping gas supplies to Europe amid a sharp rise in oil and gas prices due to the Iranian crisis, thus preempting the European Union's decision on a phased plan to abandon" Russian energy resources.

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