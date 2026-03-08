Israel attacked Iran’s oil infrastructure. VIDEO
On the evening of 7 March , Israeli fighter jets attacked Iran's oil infrastructure .
This was reported by TheTimes of Israel, according to Censor.NET.
Details of the attack
It is reported that three oil tanks were attacked.
In total, strikes were carried out on warehouses in the Kuhak and Shahran areas of Tehran and in the neighbouring city of Karaj.
The IDF later confirmed the bombing ofseveral Iranian fuel depots in Tehran, stating that they were used to service the Iranian army.
"The armed forces of the Iranian terrorist regime directly and frequently use these fuel tanks to operate military infrastructure. Through them, the Iranian terrorist regime distributes fuel to various consumers, including military formations in Iran," the Israeli Defence Forces said in a statement.
Footage allegedly showing the likely consequences of the Israeli attacks is spreading on social media.
Strikes on Iran
- As a reminder, on the morning of 28 February, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.
- Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," and the US called it "Epic Fury."
- US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilise the world."
- Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Hamas in Palestine.
- The Israel Defence Forces reported that it had deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.
- On the evening of 28 February, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed that morning in an Israeli air strike on Iran. His body had already been found.
- US President Donald Trump later confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.
- On 3 March, sources at Iran International TV reported that the son of the slain Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba, had been chosen as Iran's next supreme leader.
- Later, it became known that Iran's Assembly of Experts had not yet elected a new supreme leader.
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