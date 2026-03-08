Israel attacked Iran’s oil infrastructure. VIDEO

On the evening of 7 March , Israeli fighter jets attacked Iran's oil infrastructure .

This was reported by TheTimes of Israel, according to Censor.NET.

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Details of the attack

It is reported that three oil tanks were attacked.

In total, strikes were carried out on warehouses in the Kuhak and Shahran areas of Tehran and in the neighbouring city of Karaj.

The IDF later confirmed the bombing ofseveral Iranian fuel depots in Tehran, stating that they were used to service the Iranian army.

"The armed forces of the Iranian terrorist regime directly and frequently use these fuel tanks to operate military infrastructure. Through them, the Iranian terrorist regime distributes fuel to various consumers, including military formations in Iran," the Israeli Defence Forces said in a statement.

Footage allegedly showing the likely consequences of the Israeli attacks is spreading on social media.

Read also: IDF announces large-scale wave of strikes on Tehran

Strikes on Iran

Read also: Iran will suffer very heavy strikes today, says Trump