Iran ready to open Strait of Hormuz to countries that expel US and Israeli ambassadors

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has stated that it will allow free passage through the Strait of Hormuz for Arab and European countries that expel US and Israeli ambassadors from their territory.

This was reported by The Guardian, as relayed by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

They noted that countries that sever diplomatic relations with Washington and Tel Aviv will receive "full right and freedom" to use the strait.

Currently, hundreds of ships remain anchored on both sides of the strategic waterway.

About one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supplies are usually transported through the Strait of Hormuz.

Read more: Ukraine has received 11 requests for protection from Iranian "shaheds," — Zelenskyy

Strikes on Iran

As a reminder, on the morning of 28 February, Israel launched an operation to bomb Iran’s capital, Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.

Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."

US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is "to destroy Iran’s missile industry and fleet" and "to ensure that Iran is unable to destabilize the world."

Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and HAMAS in Palestine.

The Israel Defense Forces reported that they deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.

On the evening of 28 February, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed that morning in an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body had already been found.

Later, US President Donald Trump confirmed Ayatollah Khamenei’s death.

On 3 March, sources of the Iran International TV channel claimed that Mojtaba, the son of the eliminated Ali Khamenei, had been chosen as the next Supreme Leader of Iran.

It later became known that Iran’s Assembly of Experts has not yet chosen a new Supreme Leader.

Later, the Iranian state agency Fars reported that the Council of Experts had voted by a majority to support the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran's new supreme leader.

Read more: Trump says US war with Iran is almost over