Ukraine has received 11 requests for protection from Iranian "shaheds," — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters. The main topic was the situation in Iran.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

Details

Participants discussed the destabilization caused by the war in Iran and the associated risks for global markets, countries in the region, and Ukraine's closest partners who support it in defending itself against Russian aggression.

"The issue is complex: all these events in the Middle East and the Gulf region directly affect Europe – and, in particular, Ukraine – other parts of the world, critical supplies to Ukraine, and the security and well-being of our people," the statement said.

Zelenskyy listened to reports from the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, the heads of intelligence agencies, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, and the Minister of Defense.

Read more: Iran is not currently supplying drones and other weapons to Russia, — Zelenskyy

We analyzed the main prospects of this war in Iran and the possible consequences of its prolongation. We also looked in detail at requests from countries for security support from us in countering "shaheds" and other similar challenges.



As of now, there are 11 requests from countries neighboring Iran, European countries, and America. There is clear interest in Ukraine's experience in protecting life, relevant interceptors, electronic warfare systems, and training. Ukraine is ready to respond positively to requests from those who help us protect the lives of Ukrainians and the independence of Ukraine. We have already responded to some of the requests with specific decisions and concrete support," he said.

The National Security and Defense Council and the General Staff will determine which other requests to Ukraine can be responded to positively, so as not to reduce Ukraine's own defense capabilities.

Read more: Netherlands is developing measures against Russia’s "shadow fleet," — Zelenskyy

Ukraine's priority is clear: the Iranian regime must not gain any advantage over those who defend life, and we must all work together to achieve tangible stabilization both in the region and in global markets. Ukraine has long been proposing to its partners to renew and strengthen joint capabilities to protect life. We have discussed both joint protection against drones and missiles and the destruction of the relevant production facilities of the aggressor regimes – facilities that manufacture weapons that are currently being used in attacks. Each of these regimes has set itself against the world, and a response is needed. Every production site for "shaheds" is known. The Iranian and Russian regimes support each other, and there is more and more information, in particular, about Russian components in "shaheds" that strike Iran's neighbors. The world is definitely stronger than anyone who tries to destabilize it. We expect our partners to be sufficiently decisive. Thank you to everyone who is helping!" he concluded.