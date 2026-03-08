Netherlands is developing measures against Russia’s "shadow fleet," — Zelenskyy

The Netherlands is developing measures to counter Russia's "shadow fleet."

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten on Sunday, March 8, in Kyiv, according to Censor.NET.

The Netherlands is working to stop Russian oil tankers

According to the president, Russia's ability to continue the war against Ukraine directly depends on the aggressor country's ability to earn money from oil.

Therefore, the suspension of the Russian tanker fleet by European countries is an extremely necessary step.

Read more: US may lift sanctions against Russian oil, - Bessent

"I know that the Netherlands is developing appropriate measures. Perhaps these will be legislative changes. Nevertheless, we must take all necessary steps to block and confiscate the shadow tanker fleet and oil," the head of state emphasized.

Zelenskyy added that this issue had also been discussed with France, other countries, and the European Commission.