Iran is not currently supplying drones and other weapons to Russia, — Zelenskyy
To date, there have been no reports of Iran transferring drones or other weapons to Russia.
According to Censor.NET, citing a link to Ukrinform, this was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint briefing with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten in Kyiv.
Iran does not transfer drones and weapons to Russia
"As we understand it, the Iranians are not currently supplying Russia with missiles for attacks against us, nor are they supplying other weapons. At least, that is what we are observing at present," the president said.
Protection against drones
According to him, Ukraine has already shared some info with its partners on how to protect civilians in the Middle East and American soldiers stationed at bases in some countries from drone attacks.
What preceded it?
Earlier, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said that Ukraine could benefit from the conflict in the Middle East, as it could complicate military cooperation between Russia and Iran.
Strikes on Iran
- As a reminder, on the morning of February 28, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.
- Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."
- US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilize the world."
- Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Hamas in Palestine.
- The Israeli Defense Forces reported that it had deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.
- On the evening of February 28, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei was killed this morning in an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body has already been found.
- Subsequently, US President Donald Trump confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.
- On March 3, sources at Iran International TV reported that the son of the late Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba, had been chosen as the next supreme leader of Iran.
- It later became known that Iran's assembly of experts had not yet elected a new supreme leader.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password