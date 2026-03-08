Iran is not currently supplying drones and other weapons to Russia, — Zelenskyy

To date, there have been no reports of Iran transferring drones or other weapons to Russia.

According to Censor.NET, citing a link to Ukrinform, this was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint briefing with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten in Kyiv.

Iran does not transfer drones and weapons to Russia

"As we understand it, the Iranians are not currently supplying Russia with missiles for attacks against us, nor are they supplying other weapons. At least, that is what we are observing at present," the president said.

Protection against drones

According to him, Ukraine has already shared some info with its partners on how to protect civilians in the Middle East and American soldiers stationed at bases in some countries from drone attacks.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said that Ukraine could benefit from the conflict in the Middle East, as it could complicate military cooperation between Russia and Iran.

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Strikes on Iran