Trump says US war with Iran is almost over

US President Donald Trump has said that the US war with Iran is almost over.

The statement, quoted by Censor.NET, was made during Trump's telephone interview with CBS News on Monday evening.

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"I think the war is very complete, pretty much... Iran has no navy, no communications, they've got no air force. Their missiles are down to a scatter. Their drones are being blown up all over the place, including their manufacturing of drones. If you look, they have nothing left. There's nothing left in a military sense," CBS News quotes Trump as saying.

"They were going to attack," - Trump

Later, during a speech at the White House, Trump said that Iran was ready to attack the United States.

"They were ready, they had all these missiles — far more than anyone could have imagined — and they were going to attack us," the US leader added.

Read more: Trump and Putin hold phone call, discuss Ukraine and war in Iran – Kremlin

Meanwhile, Iran has announced the start of a full-scale war and its intention to use heavy missiles with high-powered warheads. This was stated in a post by the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Mousavi.

According to him, Tehran plans to use missiles with warheads weighing about 1,000 kg, capable of causing significant damage.

Read more: France will send warships to unblock Strait of Hormuz, — Macron

Strikes on Iran

Read more: Iran is trying to holdworld hostage. US goal is to destroy that capability, — Rubio