Trump says US war with Iran is almost over
US President Donald Trump has said that the US war with Iran is almost over.
The statement, quoted by Censor.NET, was made during Trump's telephone interview with CBS News on Monday evening.
"I think the war is very complete, pretty much... Iran has no navy, no communications, they've got no air force. Their missiles are down to a scatter. Their drones are being blown up all over the place, including their manufacturing of drones. If you look, they have nothing left. There's nothing left in a military sense," CBS News quotes Trump as saying.
"They were going to attack," - Trump
Later, during a speech at the White House, Trump said that Iran was ready to attack the United States.
"They were ready, they had all these missiles — far more than anyone could have imagined — and they were going to attack us," the US leader added.
Meanwhile, Iran has announced the start of a full-scale war and its intention to use heavy missiles with high-powered warheads. This was stated in a post by the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Mousavi.
According to him, Tehran plans to use missiles with warheads weighing about 1,000 kg, capable of causing significant damage.
Strikes on Iran
- As a reminder, on the morning of 28 February, Israel launched an operation to bomb Iran’s capital, Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.
- Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."
- US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is "to destroy Iran’s missile industry and fleet" and "to ensure that Iran is unable to destabilize the world."
- Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and HAMAS in Palestine.
- The Israel Defense Forces reported that they deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.
- On the evening of 28 February, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed that morning in an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body had already been found.
- Later, US President Donald Trump confirmed Ayatollah Khamenei’s death.
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On 3 March, sources of the Iran International TV channel claimed that Mojtaba, the son of the eliminated Ali Khamenei, had been chosen as the next Supreme Leader of Iran.
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It later became known that Iran’s Assembly of Experts has not yet chosen a new Supreme Leader.
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