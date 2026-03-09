Iran is trying to holdworld hostage. US goal is to destroy that capability, — Rubio
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio believes that Iran is trying to hold the whole world hostage.
According to Censor.NET, he made this statement at an event at the US State Department.
Details
"I think we all see the threat that this clerical regime poses to the region and the world. They are trying to hold the world hostage. They are attacking their neighbors. They are attacking neighboring countries, their energy infrastructure, civilians, and embassies," Rubio said.
According to the US Secretary of State, the Iranian regime is engaging in terrorism using weapons such as missiles and kamikaze drones.
"And the goal of this mission (the US operation against Iran. - Ed.) is to destroy their ability to continue doing so. We are confidently moving toward achieving this goal every day, using overwhelming force and extraordinary precision," he added.
Strikes on Iran
- As a reminder, on the morning of 28 February, Israel launched an operation to bomb Iran’s capital, Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.
- Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."
- US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is "to destroy Iran’s missile industry and fleet" and "to ensure that Iran is unable to destabilize the world."
- Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and HAMAS in Palestine.
- The Israel Defense Forces reported that they deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.
- On the evening of 28 February, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed that morning in an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body had already been found.
- Later, US President Donald Trump confirmed Ayatollah Khamenei’s death.
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On 3 March, sources of the Iran International TV channel claimed that Mojtaba, the son of the eliminated Ali Khamenei, had been chosen as the next Supreme Leader of Iran.
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It later became known that Iran’s Assembly of Experts has not yet chosen a new Supreme Leader.
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