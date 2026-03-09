Iran is trying to holdworld hostage. US goal is to destroy that capability, — Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio believes that Iran is trying to hold the whole world hostage.

According to Censor.NET, he made this statement at an event at the US State Department.

Details

"I think we all see the threat that this clerical regime poses to the region and the world. They are trying to hold the world hostage. They are attacking their neighbors. They are attacking neighboring countries, their energy infrastructure, civilians, and embassies," Rubio said.

According to the US Secretary of State, the Iranian regime is engaging in terrorism using weapons such as missiles and kamikaze drones.

"And the goal of this mission (the US operation against Iran. - Ed.) is to destroy their ability to continue doing so. We are confidently moving toward achieving this goal every day, using overwhelming force and extraordinary precision," he added.

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