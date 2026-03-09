Trump and Putin hold phone call, discuss Ukraine and war in Iran – Kremlin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump held their first phone call of 2026 — at the initiative of the American leader.

This was stated by Kremlin spokesperson Yuri Ushakov, Russian media report, Censor.NET informs.

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What did they talk about?

Ushakov said the sides discussed the war in the Middle East and the settlement of the war in Ukraine, including at peace talks.

"The conversation, as always, was constructive in nature, businesslike, frank and constructive, and lasted about an hour. Trump once again expressed interest in the earliest possible ceasefire and a long-term settlement in Ukraine. Putin and Trump expressed readiness for regular communication," the Kremlin added.

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