Zelenskyy and Ukrainian people are to receive ’Four Freedoms’ Award in Netherlands

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people will receive the "Four Freedoms" International Award.

According to Censor.NET, this information is reported on the award's official website.

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When and where will the award be presented?

The awards ceremony will take place on April 16 in Middelburg, the Netherlands.

The award is presented by the Roosevelt Foundation.

What Ukraine was recognized for

The foundation noted that since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, Ukraine has demonstrated resilience in its fight for freedom and independence.

The award is a sign of support for the Ukrainian people and the president.

Read more: Film "2000 Metres to Andriivka" by director Chernov received award from Directors Guild of America

The international community's assessment

The Roosevelt Foundation emphasized that the award reflects respect for the courage, perseverance, and resilience of Ukrainians, who continue to fight for justice and democracy.

The Four Freedoms Award is presented in recognition of dedication to the principles articulated by U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt.

It recognizes contributions to the advancement of freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom from fear, and freedom from want.