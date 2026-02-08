Film "2000 Metres to Andriivka" by director Chernov received award from Directors Guild of America

Ukrainian director Mstyslav Chernov's film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America.

This was announced by the Ukrainian Film Academy, according to Censor.NET.

What is known?

Mstyslav Chernov has won the Directors Guild of America Award!

His film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award in the category "For Outstanding Directorial Achievement in a Documentary Film," the statement said.

It is noted that this is Mstyslav Chernov's second award: in 2023, his film "20 Days in Mariupol" was also recognized by the Directors Guild of America.

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What is the movie "2000 Meters to Andriivka" about?

The film tells the story of the liberation of the village of Andriivka near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region in September 2023. In particular, it highlights the work of the Ukrainian military of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who must overcome a fortified forest to de-occupy Andriivka. At that time, fierce battles were taking place for Ukrainian land.

The authors combined their own footage, videos from Ukrainian soldiers' body cameras, and moments of personal reflection in the film.

This is a joint project by Oscar-winning director and Pulitzer Prize winner Mstyslav Chernov and Associated Press photographer Oleksii Babenko.

The music for the film was composed by two-time Grammy Award winner Sam Slater, who also wrote the music for the films Chornobyl and Joker.

What preceded it?