Zelenskyy began his visit to Rome - Sky TG24

Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to Rome. What is known

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has begun his visit to Rome.

This is reported by Sky TG24, Censor.NET reports.

According to media reports, the head of state will meet with his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella. He is also likely to meet with Pope Leo XIV.

It is known that on July 10-11, Rome will host the Fourth International Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine.

About 3.5 thousand participants, more than 100 official delegations, 40 international organizations and 2000 companies will discuss Ukraine's post-war recovery.

