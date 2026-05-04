Zelenskyy met with Pashinyan: We are resuming active dialogue between Ukraine and Armenia. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"Thank you for the invitation to the European Political Community summit. This is the first visit by a Ukrainian President to Armenia in the last 24 years. It is important that we are resuming active dialogue between our countries," the message reads.

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What was discussed?

According to Zelenskyy, he and Pashinyan discussed the situation in the region and security challenges and threats.

"I briefed him on diplomatic efforts to achieve genuine peace.



We also discussed the development of economic partnership. I proposed resuming the work of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation and holding its next meeting this year in Kyiv," the head of state concluded.

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