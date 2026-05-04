Zelenskyy arrived at European Political Community summit. VIDEO
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Yerevan to take part in the European Political Community summit, which begins today.
The arrival was broadcast on the EU Council website, reports Censor.NET.
Details
The summit in Yerevan will be held under the slogan "Building the Future: Unity and Stability in Europe" and will bring together 48 heads of state and government. For the first time, a country outside Europe will take part in the European Political Community forum – Canada will be represented by Prime Minister Mark Carney.
Earlier, Zelenskyy outlined three key objectives for the meetings in Armenia.
Zelenskyy’s visit to Yerevan
As a reminder, on 3 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Yerevan, where he is scheduled to take part in the European Political Community summit.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password