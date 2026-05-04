Zelenskyy arrived at European Political Community summit. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Yerevan to take part in the European Political Community summit, which begins today.

The arrival was broadcast on the EU Council website, reports Censor.NET.

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The summit in Yerevan will be held under the slogan "Building the Future: Unity and Stability in Europe" and will bring together 48 heads of state and government. For the first time, a country outside Europe will take part in the European Political Community forum – Canada will be represented by Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Earlier, Zelenskyy outlined three key objectives for the meetings in Armenia.

Read more: Zelenskyy met with Norwegian Prime Minister Støre in Yerevan: they discussed Drone Deal and strengthening air defence

Zelenskyy’s visit to Yerevan

As a reminder, on 3 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Yerevan, where he is scheduled to take part in the European Political Community summit.

Read more: Zelenskyy is preparing strategy for negotiations with Russia without US involvement, - Politico