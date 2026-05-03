Zelenskyy met with Norwegian Prime Minister Støre in Yerevan: they discussed Drone Deal and strengthening air defence

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in Yerevan.

The head of state announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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The discussion focused on support for Ukraine

First and foremost, Zelenskyy thanked Norway for all its support for Ukraine, particularly for its contributions to the PURL program totaling nearly $1 billion.

"Russia is not stopping its ballistic missile strikes, so it is very important to replenish the PURL in a timely manner," the president emphasized.

In addition, the parties discussed a strategic partnership: Drone Deal and efforts to strengthen air defense, as well as cooperation between the private and public sectors.

Read more: Zelenskyy met with Crown Prince of Norway and thanked for €9 billion

Zelenskyy and Støre paid particular attention to energy support for Ukraine.

"I outlined our needs, particularly regarding natural gas, for the coming winter. Ukraine must be fully prepared for it. I am grateful to Norway and to Jonas personally for their willingness to help," the head of state added.

Zelenskyy's visit to Yerevan

As a reminder, on May 3, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Yerevan, where he is scheduled to participate in the European Political Community summit.