Zelenskyy met with Crown Prince of Norway and thanked for €9 billion
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Crown Prince Haakon of Norway.
According to Censor.NET, the president announced this on Telegram.
Thank you for your support
The head of state thanked the government and people of Norway for allocating 9 billion euros in aid to Ukraine for this year.
According to him, this support is crucial for strengthening the Ukrainian state in the context of the war.
Security situation
During the meeting, Zelenskyy provided an update on the situation at the front and the ongoing Russian attacks.
He emphasized that Ukraine is working with its partners to strengthen its air defense capabilities and protect the civilian population.
Defense Partnership
The parties paid particular attention to developing cooperation in the areas of security and defense.
Specifically, this refers to a long-term partnership and the implementation of joint initiatives, including the Drone Deal.
Ukraine is interested in strengthening its defense capabilities in cooperation with Norway, which is mutually beneficial for both countries.
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