Zelenskyy met with Crown Prince of Norway and thanked for €9 billion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Crown Prince Haakon of Norway.

According to Censor.NET, the president announced this on Telegram.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Thank you for your support

The head of state thanked the government and people of Norway for allocating 9 billion euros in aid to Ukraine for this year.

According to him, this support is crucial for strengthening the Ukrainian state in the context of the war.

Read: Zelenskyy Discusses Special Tribunal on Russian Crimes with Norwegian Parliament

Security situation

During the meeting, Zelenskyy provided an update on the situation at the front and the ongoing Russian attacks.

He emphasized that Ukraine is working with its partners to strengthen its air defense capabilities and protect the civilian population.

See also: Ukraine is a key priority of Norway's foreign policy, says Stere

Defense Partnership

The parties paid particular attention to developing cooperation in the areas of security and defense.

Specifically, this refers to a long-term partnership and the implementation of joint initiatives, including the Drone Deal.

Ukraine is interested in strengthening its defense capabilities in cooperation with Norway, which is mutually beneficial for both countries.

Read more on "Censor.NET": Norway plans to collaborate with Ukrainian arms manufacturers on NASAMS systems, says Foreign Minister Eide