Zelenskyy is preparing strategy for negotiations with Russia without US involvement, - Politico

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is reportedly devising an approach to negotiations with Russia that allows for action without the involvement of the United States.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citingPolitico.

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What is known?

According to the publication, Zelenskyy, who over the past year has actively sought to secure the support of US President Donald Trump, appears to no longer be insisting on US involvement in the negotiation process with Russia regarding the end of the war.

Watch more: Russia launched around 1,600 drones and 1,100 unmanned aerial vehicles at Ukraine over the past week, - Zelenskyy

Turkey’s role

Instead, the Ukrainian president is reportedly formulating a new negotiation strategy without Washington’s involvement. He has also become more cautious in assessing the prospects of US participation and expects that the next round of talks with Russia could take place with Turkey acting as a mediator.

Read more: Additional radars, EW and crews: Zelenskyy announces stronger air defense for Dnipro and Odesa

Negotiations between the parties

The last round of talks between Ukraine and Russia, mediated by the US, took place in Geneva, Switzerland, on 26 February. Since then, they have been postponed on several occasions.

The day before Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready to meet with the Russian side at any time, anywhere, except in Russia and Belarus.

Read also on Censor.NET: Zelenskyy arrives in Azerbaijan for talks with Aliyev