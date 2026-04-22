Zelenskyy on resumption of talks between Ukraine and Russia: We are ready for any format

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine is ready to meet with the Russian side at any time and anywhere, except in Russia and Belarus.

The head of state said this during a conversation with journalists, Censor.NET reports.

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Resumption of negotiations

Responding to a question about whether talks between Ukraine and Russia could resume in the near future and in what format, Zelenskyy said: "That does not depend on us. We are ready for any format, at any moment."

The president noted that the priority venues for negotiations are those where meetings have already been held, in particular Turkey and the Middle East.

"Although, in principle, we are not afraid to meet at any moment in any country except Russia and Belarus, we stress this once again. I am confident that the trilateral meeting should resume."

Zelenskyy added that the negotiating teams of Ukraine and the United States are in constant contact with each other.

Read more: Main thing is that Donbas does not turn into "Putinland," Zelenskyy says on rumors of renaming region

Talks between the sides

The last round of talks between Ukraine and Russia mediated by the United States took place in Geneva, Switzerland, on 26 February. After that, they were repeatedly postponed.

Read more: Zelenskyy: EU has not yet adopted decision on 90 billion euros