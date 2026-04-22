Main thing is that Donbas does not turn into "Putinland," Zelenskyy says on rumors of renaming region

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to rumors that during peace talks with the United States, Ukraine had allegedly proposed calling part of the Ukrainian-controlled Donetsk region "Donniland." The name would simultaneously refer to both the word "Donbas" and U.S. President Donald Trump’s name.

He said this during a press briefing, Censor.NET reports.

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What did he say?

The president declined to comment on the details of the Ukrainian-American talks on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war, during which proposals were allegedly made to rename part of the Donetsk region.

"During my talks, there are no terms other than Donetsk region, Luhansk region, our Donbas, the territory of Ukraine. There are no other terms. Accordingly, there are documents in which all this is stated," he said.

Read more: During talks with US, Ukraine proposed renaming part of Donbas region ’Donniland’, — NYT

Zelenskyy stressed that the main thing is preserving the Ukrainian status of these territories. At the same time, he noted that he could not comment on other unofficial dialogues between the parties.

"The main thing is that Donetsk and Luhansk regions remain Ukrainian land. That is what they are. That there should be no Putinland — that is the most important thing," the head of state added.

Background

A day earlier, The New York Times wrote that during talks involving U.S. representatives, Ukraine had proposed calling the part of Donetsk region under its control "Donniland" — in honor of U.S. President Donald Trump.

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