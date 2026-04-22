Ukraine now needs missiles for the Patriot system more than launchers, Zelenskyy says
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine currently needs missiles for the Patriot air defence system.
He said this in an interview with the author’s programme Buitenhof on Dutch television, Censor.NET reports.
Missiles
Being asked whether he had discussed with the Dutch prime minister the possible transfer of a Patriot system recently purchased by Amsterdam from the United States, Zelenskyy replied:
"Of course, we would very much like that. But right now, we are not talking about systems; we are talking about missiles. Systems are important, but today missiles are more important, because several times this winter we had the systems, and sometimes they remained empty."
Situation on the front
"This winter was very difficult, but the situation on the front is now better than it has been in the past 10 months," he said.
Zelenskyy noted that he regularly visits the front line to speak personally with troops and learn about their needs. According to him, this is important for maintaining morale: "They are tired, but strong. Morale is high."
Background
- Earlier, commenting on delays in deliveries of Patriot missiles, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine could face such problems in the near future.
- It was previously reported that Germany, together with European partners, would transfer more than 30 PAC-3 interceptor missiles for Patriot systems to Ukraine.
- On 10 March, President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had received PAC-3 missiles for Patriot systems from Germany, the delivery of which had been agreed during the latest Ramstein-format meeting.
- On 10 April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a new batch of Patriot missiles had arrived in Ukraine.
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