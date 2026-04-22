Ukraine now needs missiles for the Patriot system more than launchers, Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine currently needs missiles for the Patriot air defence system.

He said this in an interview with the author’s programme Buitenhof on Dutch television, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Missiles

Being asked whether he had discussed with the Dutch prime minister the possible transfer of a Patriot system recently purchased by Amsterdam from the United States, Zelenskyy replied:

"Of course, we would very much like that. But right now, we are not talking about systems; we are talking about missiles. Systems are important, but today missiles are more important, because several times this winter we had the systems, and sometimes they remained empty."

Read more: Zelenskyy awards Hero of Ukraine title to 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade company commander Oleksii Mykhailov, who spent 343 days on front line

Situation on the front

"This winter was very difficult, but the situation on the front is now better than it has been in the past 10 months," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that he regularly visits the front line to speak personally with troops and learn about their needs. According to him, this is important for maintaining morale: "They are tired, but strong. Morale is high."

Read more: We are preparing new bilateral security agreements with European countries, — Zelenskyy

Background