We are preparing new bilateral security agreements with European countries, — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Rustem Umerov following the second phase of his engagement with the Middle East and the Gulf region, as well as other countries facing significant security challenges due to the war in Iran.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET

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Strengthening bilateral cooperation

"Rustem held talks with representatives from India and Bahrain, and we are now working out the details of security cooperation with these countries. Based on the concrete experience of our expert teams in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, we are preparing to strengthen certain areas of bilateral cooperation, and there is a clear understanding of exactly what needs to be strengthened first and through which steps," the president said.

The work of expert and military teams

Zelenskyy reported that the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council also briefed him on the results of the work carried out by all of our expert and military teams in the region.

"I am grateful to every country and all leaders for their respect for our people and for their willingness to cooperate," he added.

Read more: Europe must take more responsibility for peace in Ukraine – Tsahkna

New security agreements

In addition, Zelenskyy and Umerov discussed issues related to Europe—following visits to Germany, Norway, Italy, and the Netherlands.

"Only with Ukraine's security expertise can Europe's defense be truly reliable. We are also preparing new bilateral security agreements. In the very near future, we will release initial information regarding the expansion of our security cooperation and the Drone Deal framework. Glory to Ukraine!" the president said.