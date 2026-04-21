Europe must take more responsibility for peace in Ukraine – Tsahkna

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna believes that the EU should take greater responsibility for peace in Ukraine and accelerate the opening of enlargement negotiation clusters.

As reported by Censor.NET, Ukrinform says.

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"This is also a historic moment that Europe must understand: there can be no grey, neutral zones between the European Union, NATO, and Russia. So we are talking about long-term peace. And I hope that these political changes, what has now happened in Europe, are opening the way to establishing long-term peace. But unfortunately, of course, we do not see that Russia wants to have any kind of peace at all. I think that since the peace process is not moving forward now, this means that Europe must take on more responsibility, do more," Tsahkna said.

Estonia expects EU decisions to be unblocked after the elections in Hungary

Estonia’s foreign minister said that the results of the elections in Hungary could change the political situation in the European Union, which in recent years has complicated the adoption of joint decisions.

He expressed hope that in the near future the EU would be able to make a decision on allocating €90 billion in loan support for Ukraine, which had previously been delayed because of political disagreements among member states.

Read more: Economic pressure on Russia remains most effective ’weapon’ for peace in Ukraine, - Meloni