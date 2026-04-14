Economic pressure on Russia remains most effective ’weapon’ for peace in Ukraine, - Meloni

Economic pressure on Russia remains the "most effective weapon" for achieving peace in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing a report by Reuters, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni made this statement.

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Pressure on Russia

Meloni responded to a question about whether Europe should ease the ban on Russian gas imports.

"The economic pressure we have exerted on Russia in recent years is the most effective tool for achieving peace, so we must be very careful about how we move forward," said the Italian prime minister.

Read more: Russia’s oil revenues have surged following easing of US sanctions: it earned $12.8 billion in April, - New York Times

Imports of Russian gas

Meloni also expressed hope that progress toward peace between Ukraine and Russia would be achieved before the complete ban on Russian gas imports takes effect.

At the same time, Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni, Italy’s largest oil and gas company, stated that it is unclear how to replace 20 billion cubic meters of Russian LNG.