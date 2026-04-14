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News Lifting sanctions against Russia
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Russia’s oil revenues have surged following easing of US sanctions: it earned $12.8 billion in April, - New York Times

Russia’s oil revenues have risen sharply following the easing of US sanctions

In April, Russia received at least $12.8 billion in oil taxes — twice as much as in March. The additional daily revenue exceeded $100 million.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported by The New York Times.

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On 11 April, the US temporary sanctions exemption for Russian oil expired. The temporary exemption, introduced by the Donald Trump administration, allowed oil already at sea to be sold despite the sanctions.

This decision was intended to curb the sharp rise in global oil prices against the backdrop of the war in the Middle East, where prices exceeded $100 per barrel and had risen by more than 50% since the end of February.

However, as the publication notes, the expected effect did not materialise, as prices remained high, and a significant portion of Russian oil is already being supplied in circumvention of sanctions via the shadow fleet.

What led up to this?

Read more: US is likely to extend easing of sanctions on Russian oil – Reuters

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