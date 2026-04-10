US is likely to extend easing of sanctions on Russian oil – Reuters
US President Donald Trump’s administration is likely to extend as early as today the waiver allowing countries to purchase sanctioned Russian oil and petroleum products.
Reuters reported this, citing sources, Censor.NET informs.
What is known
It is noted that in this way, the White House wants to soften the effect of rising energy prices that followed the start of the conflict in Iran.
It is reported that the US Treasury Department had earlier authorized the purchase of Russian oil and petroleum products for a 30-day period from mid-March, which expires on April 11.
Background
- The US Treasury Department announced the removal of a number of individuals and legal entities from the Russia-related sanctions list.
- The United States issued a 30-day authorization allowing countries to buy Russian oil and petroleum products that are under sanctions and are currently on tankers at sea. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described the move as a measure to stabilize global energy markets rattled by the war with Iran.
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