It would be fair if US reimposed sanctions on Russian oil – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russians lied about the role of their oil supplies in maintaining the stability of oil markets, and that it would be fair if the United States reimposed sanctions on Russian oil.

Zelenskyy said this in an interview with Rai Radio 1, Censor.NET reports.

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Will US sanctions be reimposed?

"If sanctions against Russian oil were lifted because of the war in the Middle East, will US sanctions now be reimposed now that there is a ceasefire? I think the answer to that question will show the real reason for their cancellation. We just need to wait and see," the president said.

Read more: United States lifted sanctions on number of individuals and entities acting in Russia’s interests

Russians lied again

Zelenskyy believes that Russia deceived the Americans again, including US President Donald Trump.

"The Russians lied about the role of their oil supplies in maintaining the stability of oil markets. If the United States reimposes sanctions, that will be fair. But if not... We heard that Russia wanted Americans to buy certain energy assets in Europe owned by Lukoil. I ask myself: ‘If I want to sell energy assets that are under sanctions, what do I do?’ I come up with a scheme to have the sanctions lifted. How else could I sell them?" Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Ukraine is ignoring calls from partners to refrain from strikes on Russian oil refineries, - Telegraph

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