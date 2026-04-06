Ukraine appears to be ignoring calls from foreign partners to halt strikes on Russian energy facilities amid the global oil and gas crisis triggered by the war in the Middle East.

This is reported by the British newspaper The Telegraph, according to Censor.NET.

Ukraine continues to strike Russian energy facilities

The article mentions that on the night of 5 April, an oil pipeline in the port of Primorsk near St Petersburg and the "Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez" refinery in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia were hit.

It is noted that Ukraine is carrying out strikes using domestic weaponry, but relies on intelligence provided by allies, notably the US, to plan the attacks.

At the same time, Western officials have warned against attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, as this could affect global fuel prices.

"It seems that Ukraine is ignoring its allies’ calls to cease strikes on Russian energy facilities against the backdrop of a global oil and gas shortage caused by the war in Iran," the author of the article concludes.

Read more: Strikes on Russian oil depots: Kirish refinery hit and Ust-Luga attacked again

What preceded this

Earlier, the head of the Presidential Office, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that Ukraine’s foreign partners had asked to suspend strikes on Russian oil refineries amid rising energy prices due to the war in the Middle East.

Read more: Ukraine has received a request from its partners not to strike Russian oil refineries, — Budanov