During negotiations involving U.S. representatives, Ukraine proposed naming the part of the Donetsk region under its control "Donniland"—in honor of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The New York Times reports this, citing sources familiar with the negotiations, according to Censor.NET.

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The Anthem and Flag of "Donniland"

According to three sources, when the Ukrainian negotiator first mentioned this term, it was "partly in jest." The aim was to win Trump over and persuade him to resist Russia's territorial demands, as Russia seeks the complete withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the Donetsk region.

For "Donniland," a Ukrainian official even used ChatGPT to create a green-and-gold flag and a national anthem. However, as the NYT reports, it is unclear whether the American side has even seen them.

This term continues to be used in negotiations, although, as far as is known, it is not enshrined in any official documents.

According to individuals familiar with the negotiations, the negotiators also suggested that Trump’s "Peace Council" could play a role in governing the territory, although neither Russia nor Ukraine has joined it to date.

Read more: There is no need to make sensation out of Witkoff and Kushner’s visit to Ukraine. It is needed by them, not by us – Zelenskyy

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