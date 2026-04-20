There is no need to make sensation out of Witkoff and Kushner’s visit to Ukraine. It is needed by them, not by us – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes there is no need to turn a possible visit to Ukraine by representatives of US President Donald Trump, Stephen Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, into a sensation.

The head of state said this in an interview for the national telethon, Censor.NET reports.

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About the visit

According to the president, it is disrespectful when American representatives keep travelling to Moscow but not to Kyiv.

"There is no need to make some special sensation out of Kushner and Witkoff's visit, because first of all, we are in contact with them. Second, I believe their visit is needed not by us, but by them. Why? Because it is disrespectful to travel to Moscow and not come to Kyiv," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Zelenskyy on visit of Witkoff and Kushner to Ukraine: After Easter holidays we will find date

Contact continues

He noted that the Ukrainian side can also meet Trump's representatives in other countries.

"We are not talking about the place, we are talking about the result. They are in contact by phone, and over the phone they express a desire to continue communication and negotiations," the president added.

Read more: Kushner and Witkoff may visit Ukraine after Easter, — Budanov