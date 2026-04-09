Zelenskyy on visit of Witkoff and Kushner to Ukraine: After Easter holidays we will find date

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the date of a possible visit by special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Ukraine will be determined after the Easter holidays.

The head of state said this to journalists, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"We are open. After the Easter holidays, we will find a date one way or another, and they will probably come. I do not know, as I understand it, they now have negotiations on Iran on Saturday and Sunday. We will see," the president said.

Read more: U.S. is more focused on Middle East, so trilateral talks have been postponed, - Zelenskyy

Background

Earlier, Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that trilateral talks are currently on pause, but the teams are communicating with each other daily.

Later, the Kremlin also announced a pause in negotiations.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed that the American delegation hold talks in Kyiv in the format of technical groups as an alternative to a trilateral meeting.

Read more: NATO Secretary General discussed Ukraine and operation against Iran with Rubio