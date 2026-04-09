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Zelenskyy on visit of Witkoff and Kushner to Ukraine: After Easter holidays we will find date
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the date of a possible visit by special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Ukraine will be determined after the Easter holidays.
The head of state said this to journalists, Censor.NET reports.
Details
"We are open. After the Easter holidays, we will find a date one way or another, and they will probably come. I do not know, as I understand it, they now have negotiations on Iran on Saturday and Sunday. We will see," the president said.
Background
- Earlier, Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that trilateral talks are currently on pause, but the teams are communicating with each other daily.
- Later, the Kremlin also announced a pause in negotiations.
- President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed that the American delegation hold talks in Kyiv in the format of technical groups as an alternative to a trilateral meeting.
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