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News Witkoff’s visit to Ukraine
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Zelenskyy on visit of Witkoff and Kushner to Ukraine: After Easter holidays we will find date

Zelenskyy says envoy visit timing to be set after Easter

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the date of a possible visit by special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Ukraine will be determined after the Easter holidays.

The head of state said this to journalists, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"We are open. After the Easter holidays, we will find a date one way or another, and they will probably come. I do not know, as I understand it, they now have negotiations on Iran on Saturday and Sunday. We will see," the president said.

Read more: U.S. is more focused on Middle East, so trilateral talks have been postponed, - Zelenskyy

Background

Read more: NATO Secretary General discussed Ukraine and operation against Iran with Rubio

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visit (588) Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9366) Jared Kushner (45) USA (7199) Steve Witkoff (190)
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