Zelenskyy: EU has not yet adopted decision on 90 billion euros

The European Union has not yet completed the procedure for approving 90 billion euros in loan support for Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during an online conversation with journalists.

The head of state noted that a number of media outlets had prematurely reported the alleged final approval of the decision, but the procedure is still ongoing, and final results are expected in the near future.

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EU decision-making procedure

Zelenskyy explained that consideration of the issue of financing for Ukraine is at the final stage. The final vote and announcement of the results are expected on 23 April.

"The relevant procedure began today. The results can only be expected tomorrow," the president added.

According to him, working consultations between the sides are currently ongoing and are constructive in nature. The decision has not yet been finally agreed and requires formal approval.

The Ukrainian side stresses the importance of financial support from the European Union in the context of state budget stability and economic recovery.

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Before that, a number of European and Ukrainian media outlets had reported that the loan decision had allegedly already been adopted.

Background

It was previously reported that the European Commission had postponed the disbursement of the first tranche under the 90 billion euro loan programme for Ukraine.

Slovakia’s foreign minister said that his country was ready to oppose a new European Union sanctions package against Russia, but would not block financial aid for Ukraine.

On 22 April, ambassadors of the European Union member states are to consider an amendment to the EU’s 2021-2027 budget, which opens the way for granting Ukraine a 90 billion euro loan.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that after the fall of Orbán’s government, the European Union has a chance to adopt decisions that Hungary had previously blocked.

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