Anti-ballistic air defence stocks could run out in any week because of intensity of shelling – Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s air defence stocks could run out in any given week because of the intensity of Russian aerial attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with the author’s programme Buitenhof on Dutch television, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

The head of state noted that Ukraine has solutions to counter drones, but is in urgent need of anti-ballistic air defence.

"We have everything needed to destroy Shaheds, but we do not have enough Patriot systems or similar systems. We will be able to do this. We will produce them. We need more time. We will do it ourselves or together with some Europeans," he explained.

According to him, the need for air defence directly depends on the intensity of Russian attacks, which are effectively continuing without interruption.

Read more: Ukraine now needs missiles for the Patriot system more than launchers, Zelenskyy says

Background

Earlier, commenting on delays in deliveries of Patriot missiles, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine could face such problems in the near future.

It was previously reported that Germany, together with European partners, would transfer more than 30 PAC-3 interceptor missiles for Patriot systems to Ukraine.

On 10 March, President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had received PAC-3 missiles for Patriot systems from Germany, the delivery of which had been agreed during the latest Ramstein-format meeting.

On 10 April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a new batch of Patriot missiles had arrived in Ukraine.

Read more: Implementation of agreement with EU on unblocking 90 billion euros for Ukraine and new sanctions package against Russia is already underway, Zelenskyy says