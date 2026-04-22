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News Ukrainian Air defence shortage of missiles for air defence systems
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Anti-ballistic air defence stocks could run out in any week because of intensity of shelling – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy warns Ukraine’s anti-ballistic air defence may run low

Ukraine’s air defence stocks could run out in any given week because of the intensity of Russian aerial attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with the author’s programme Buitenhof on Dutch television, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

The head of state noted that Ukraine has solutions to counter drones, but is in urgent need of anti-ballistic air defence.

"We have everything needed to destroy Shaheds, but we do not have enough Patriot systems or similar systems. We will be able to do this. We will produce them. We need more time. We will do it ourselves or together with some Europeans," he explained.

According to him, the need for air defence directly depends on the intensity of Russian attacks, which are effectively continuing without interruption.

Read more: Ukraine now needs missiles for the Patriot system more than launchers, Zelenskyy says

Background

Read more: Implementation of agreement with EU on unblocking 90 billion euros for Ukraine and new sanctions package against Russia is already underway, Zelenskyy says

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (8885) Anti-aircraft warfare (2080) war in Ukraine (4808)
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