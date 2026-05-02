Russia launched around 1,600 drones and 1,100 unmanned aerial vehicles at Ukraine over the past week, - Zelenskyy

Russia has intensified its air strikes on Ukraine, deploying around 1,600 attack drones, nearly 1,100 guided bombs and three missiles over the past week.

According to Censor.NET, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this whilst commenting on the consequences of the latest shelling.

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Attacks on civilians and new casualties

In Kherson, a Russian FPV drone attacked a regular city minibus. Seven people were injured and two others killed in the strike. All those affected are receiving medical treatment.

Read also on Censor.NET: Russia attacked a minibus in Kherson: there are dead and injured. Photo report

The Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Sumy, Kherson, and Donetsk regions were also under fire. In Kharkiv, a drone struck a residential high-rise building. In the Mykolaiv region, strikes on energy infrastructure were recorded.

"All those affected by the attack were civilians, and the Russians were well aware of this. In fact, such a brutal 'safari' on people takes place every day in our frontline and border communities," Zelenskyy emphasised.

The enemy is attempting to overwhelm Ukraine’s air defence

The President noted that Russia is attempting to overwhelm Ukraine’s air defence system with massive attacks.

"In just this week, Russia has launched around 1,600 attack drones, nearly 1,100 guided aerial bombs and three missiles at Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

He also stressed the importance of stable supplies of missiles for air defence and continuous international support.

"Any easing of existing sanctions only serves to line Russia’s pockets, which they then spend on the war.

Thank you to everyone working on new sanctions packages and helping to curb Russian schemes to circumvent sanctions," Zelenskyy added.

Read also on Censor.NET: Russian UAVs attacked energy infrastructure in the Mykolaiv region