Russia attacked minibus in Kherson: there are dead and wounded. PHOTOS
On the morning of 2 May, a Russian drone struck a minibus in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. Two people were killed and seven others were injured.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Military Administration, Yaroslav Shanko.
"An employee of one of the Kherson City Council’s utility companies and an unidentified woman, whose identity is being established by the relevant services, sustained fatal injuries," the statement reads.
Seven other passengers on the minibus were injured – six men and one woman. Four of them are utility workers. They are all currently in hospital. The preliminary diagnosis is blast injury.
Consequences of the attack
Shelling of the region over the past 24 hours: 1 person killed, 10 others wounded.
Russian forces struck critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of settlements in the region, in particular damaging a high-rise building and 14 private homes. The occupiers also damaged a museum, a post office, a shop, a public transport stop and private cars.
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