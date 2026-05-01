Additional radars, EW and crews: Zelenskyy announces stronger air defense for Dnipro and Odesa

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced stronger air defense, in particular for Dnipro and Odesa.

He said this in a video address, Censor.NET reports.

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Massive Russian drone attack

"Today, during the day, there was another massive Russian drone attack — a significant number, more than 400 drones since morning alone, including more than 200 Shaheds. The density of the attack was high, and because of this, although the shoot-down rate was high — 388 drones were shot down — there were still hits. Ternopil, Zhytomyr, Rivne Oblast, Trostianets in Vinnytsia Oblast, other regions and our communities. We are strengthening all areas of protection," the head of state said.

See more: Russia has attacked Ukraine with 409 UAVs since morning: Air defense neutralized 388 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

Solutions for Dnipro and Odesa

In particular, according to him, "there is already a decision for Dnipro: the military command and the Ministry of Defense analyze every attack and propose solutions." There is also a decision for Odesa.

"For Dnipro, there will be additional radars, EW and additional crews. There is also a decision for Odesa: the shoot-down rate is already higher there as well, but it needs to be even higher. We are aware that the Russians are trying to bypass our air defense through the density of their attacks and the intensity of their strikes. We will counter this," the head of state said.

In addition, Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian side is working with partners every day to secure air defense components to counter missiles.

"In April, we ensured the necessary supplies, and there were also new contributions to the PURL program. For May, the task is the same, and we will continue to look for opportunities for Ukraine, to strengthen our defense also through cooperation with countries with which there was previously less cooperation. We are bringing Ukrainian expertise in defense to the global level. Every Ukrainian company, all our manufacturers, all our developers, the experience of our military in defense — this is a major Ukrainian asset. This strength must only grow, and I am very grateful to everyone who is truly helping with this," Zelenskyy added.

Russian drone attack on 1 May

As a reminder, since the morning of 1 May, the Russian occupiers have launched 409 UAVs of various types at Ukraine.

Read more: All aspects of army reform must be finally approved in May, Zelenskyy says