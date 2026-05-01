Russia has attacked Ukraine with 409 UAVs since morning: Air defense neutralized 388 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the morning of May 1, Russian occupiers have launched 409 UAVs of various types at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

Launches were recorded from the directions of Shatalovo, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, temporarily occupied Donetsk, and Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea. About 250 of them were Shahed drones.

See more: Consequences of attack in Cherkasy region: kindergarten and houses damaged. PHOTOS

How did air defense respond?

As of 3:30 p.m., air defense had shot down or suppressed 388 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera and Italmas types, as well as drones of other types, in the north, south, center and west of the country.

Impacts of 16 strike UAVs were recorded at 6 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 11 locations.

The enemy attack is still ongoing, with enemy UAVs remaining in the airspace.

See more: Aftermath of Russia’s massive strike on Ternopil: 10 injured. PHOTOS