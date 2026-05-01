Aftermath of Russia’s massive strike on Ternopil: 10 injured. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers launched a massive drone attack on Ternopil, injuring 10 people.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

One person is in serious condition.

The enemy struck various locations across the city.

Rescuers are handling the aftermath of the attack, extinguishing fires and providing assistance to the injured.

Mayor Nadal said more than 50 Shahed drones were over Ternopil today. More than 20 explosions were heard.

Industrial and infrastructure facilities in the city were hit. Relevant services are working at the sites.











Read more: Explosions rock Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsia and Ternopil as Shahed attack continues

Background

Earlier reports mentioned a drone attack on Ternopil, with explosions heard in the city.

Read more: Ruscists are launching massive attack on Ternopil: explosions can be heard