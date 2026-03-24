Explosions rock Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsia and Ternopil as Shahed attack continues
Explosions were heard in some regions of western Ukraine as Russia attacks with drones.
Censor.NET reports this with reference to Suspilne and the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
What is known?
"UAVs heading for Vinnytsia from the south!" the Air Force reported at 4:49 p.m.
Local channels reported the sound of an explosion.
There were also reports of explosions in Ternopil, with media outlets reporting an alleged strike on an administrative building, and in Ivano-Frankivsk, where air defence systems are in action, Mayor Martsinkiv clarified.
Background
- Earlier, the Air Force warned of a large number of UAVs in various regions of Ukraine.
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