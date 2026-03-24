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Explosions were heard in Kyiv and region: Russia is launching massive drone attack
Explosions were heard in Kyiv and the surrounding region during an air raid alert.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Details
The Air Force has issued a warning about a large number of UAVs in various regions of Ukraine.
Enemy drones have been detected in central Sumy Oblast, northern and western Chernihiv Oblast, northern and central Kyiv Oblast, central and western Cherkasy Oblast, northern and southern Vinnytsia Oblast, southern and western Kirovohrad Oblast, northern Kherson Oblast, and northeastern Mykolaiv Oblast.
They also reported UAV movement toward Kyiv from the north.
What preceded it?
- On the night of March 24, Russian occupiers launched 34 missiles and 392 UAVs at Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down 25 missiles and 365 drones
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