Russia launched 34 missiles and 392 UAVs at Ukraine: air defence systems intercepted 25 missiles and 365 drones. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 24 March, Russian forces launched a combined strike on critical infrastructure in Ukraine using missiles and drones.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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Details of the attack

The enemy fired 426 targets:

7 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles (launch areas – Kursk Oblast, the Russian Federation, temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast);

18 Kh-101 cruise missiles (launch area – from the airspace over the Caspian Sea);

5 Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch area – Bryansk Oblast, the Russian Federation);

4 X-59/69/31 guided air missiles (launch area – Kursk Oblast, the Russian Federation, temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast);

392 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of strike UAVs from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – the Russian Federation; Hvardiiske, temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea; approximately 250 of these are Shaheds.

Watch more: Russia strikes Kherson: one dead, homes destroyed. VIDEO

How did the air defence perform?

As of 09:00, air defence had shot down or neutralised 390 targets – 25 missiles and 365 drones of various types:

18 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

5 Iskander-K cruise missiles;

2 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles;

365 enemy UAVs of various types.

Six missiles and 27 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 22 locations, and the downed (wreckage) UAVs were found at 10 locations.

Information regarding three enemy missiles is being verified.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Read more: Enemy launched combined strike on Zaporizhzhia: one person killed, five wounded. PHOTOS