Enemy launched combined strike on Zaporizhzhia: one person killed, 12 wounded (updated). PHOTOS

On the night of 24 March, Russian invaders attacked Zaporizhzhia with missiles and attack drones. Explosions were heard across the city, fires broke out and significant damage was reported.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The first reports of the aftermath of the strikes emerged around 02:30. Fedorov reported one casualty. Subsequently, information came in about further damage, including damage to a retail premises and a drone striking a block of flats.

As of 03:02, the number of injured had risen to two. A third casualty was later reported.

"As a result of the enemy attack in Zaporizhzhia, apartment blocks and private houses, as well as non-residential buildings, have been destroyed and damaged," Fedorov wrote.

According to updated figures, one person was killed and five others were injured as a result of the attack. All those affected are receiving the necessary medical care.

At least six apartment blocks and two private homes, a shop, non-residential buildings and an industrial infrastructure facility were damaged in the city.

See more: Attack on Poltava region: 2 dead and 11 injured, buildings damaged (updated). PHOTOS

Update

At around 2:30 a.m., the enemy first deployed attack drones and later launched ballistic missiles.

According to preliminary data, the city was first attacked by six drones, followed by a strike with five ballistic missiles. Residential neighborhoods and infrastructure facilities came under fire.

The attack caused significant damage:

20 high-rise buildings

6 private homes

a store

non-residential buildings and enterprises

One of the damaged buildings is located next to one that had previously been destroyed by shelling and had recently been rebuilt. Residents had only just returned to their apartments following the reconstruction.

Details regarding the casualties and the extent of the damage are still being determined. Emergency services are on the scene.

"The number of casualties from last night's enemy attack has risen.

Twelve people have already sought medical assistance," Fedorov noted.

Consequences of the enemy attack



























