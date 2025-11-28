Over 1,000 drones launched at Kyiv since start of year: 166 people killed – Kyiv City Military Administration. PHOTOS

Since the beginning of 2025, the Russians have launched more than 1,000 drones at Kyiv, killing 166 city residents.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.

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Shahed drone attacks

"Since the start of the year, the Russians have used more than 1,000 enemy drones against Kyiv. This year alone, 866 city residents have been injured and 166 killed. Most of them were hit by drones. And most people who face manifestations of Russian aggression in the city associate Russian terror primarily with Shahed-type drones," the statement says.

It is noted that for hundreds of communities across Ukraine, their sound has become a signal of danger. The Russians plot the drones’ routes so that each Shahed flies over cities and terrorises civilians.

See also: Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: death toll rises to seven, 14 people injured (updated). VIDEO+PHOTO report

At the same time, what we are facing is barely understood by people in other countries. The world does not fully grasp our experience because Ukraine is holding out and our warriors stand firm. That is why we are showing the world what Russia’s weapons of terror look like – the weapons that are trying to kill us," the Kyiv City State Administration added.

Shaheds on Mykhailivska Square

On Mykhailivska Square, next to Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, visitors to the capital and our international friends can now see exactly what is striking peaceful Ukrainian cities.

Photo: KMVA / Telegram channel

See more: Two "shaheds" found in forest on outskirts of Kyiv. PHOTOS

"Our warriors brought this drone down; it no longer poses a threat. But it serves as a reminder of Russia’s true face – ruthless and bloodstained. By scanning the code on the stand, people can donate to the Dronopad initiative run by the Come Back Alive foundation. This terror must be stopped, and Russia must be held accountable for its war crimes against Ukraine," Kyiv’s Сity Military Administration said.

Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration / Telegram channel

Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration / Telegram channel

Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration / Telegram channel