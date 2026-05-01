Ruscists are launching massive attack on Ternopil: explosions can be heard

On Friday, May 1, Russian forces launched another attack using strike drones on Ukrainian territory. Some of the drones reached western regions, with Ternopil coming under attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force, Mayor Serhii Nadal, and monitoring channels.

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According to the Ukrainian Air Force, at 12:49 p.m., enemy UAVs were detected moving from the Khmelnytskyi region toward the Ternopil region.

At 12:57 p.m., military officials reported a new group of drones moving toward Ternopil from the east.

City authorities urged residents to stay safe

Ternopil Mayor Serhii Nadal confirmed the threat and reported a large number of enemy drones moving toward the city.

He urged residents:

stay in shelters until the air raid alert is over;

do not ignore danger signals;

do not post photos or videos of air defense operations or the aftermath of an attack.

Public transportation in the city has also been temporarily suspended.

According to "Suspilne," repeated explosions and the sound of shaheds could be heard in Ternopil at 1:15 p.m.

According to monitoring channels, a large number of drones have been spotted in Ternopil and the surrounding region.

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