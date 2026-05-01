ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8685 visitors online
News Shelling of Ternopil
5 283 22

Ruscists are launching massive attack on Ternopil: explosions can be heard

Air raid alert in Ternopil: drone activity detected

On Friday, May 1, Russian forces launched another attack using strike drones on Ukrainian territory. Some of the drones reached western regions, with Ternopil coming under attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force, Mayor Serhii Nadal, and monitoring channels.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, at 12:49 p.m., enemy UAVs were detected moving from the Khmelnytskyi region toward the Ternopil region.

At 12:57 p.m., military officials reported a new group of drones moving toward Ternopil from the east.

City authorities urged residents to stay safe

Ternopil Mayor Serhii Nadal confirmed the threat and reported a large number of enemy drones moving toward the city.

He urged residents:

  • stay in shelters until the air raid alert is over;
  • do not ignore danger signals;
  • do not post photos or videos of air defense operations or the aftermath of an attack.

Public transportation in the city has also been temporarily suspended.

According to "Suspilne," repeated explosions and the sound of shaheds could be heard in Ternopil at 1:15 p.m.

According to monitoring channels, a large number of drones have been spotted in Ternopil and the surrounding region.

See more: Russia attacked shopping centre in Odesa region: fire broke out. PHOTOS

Author: 

drone (2616) shoot out (17092) Ternopil (85) Ternopil region (102) Ternopilskyy district (47)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 