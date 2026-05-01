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Russia attacked shopping centre in Odesa region: fire broke out. PHOTOS
Russian occupiers have attacked a shopping centre in the Odesa district.
This was reported by the head of the Odessa Regional Military Administration, Oleg Kipper, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"The attack damaged the roof of the shopping centre. A fire broke out, which has now been extinguished," the statement said.
No one was injured in the attack.
Work is currently underway to deal with the aftermath.
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