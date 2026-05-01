Enemy has attacked Odesa region again: high-rise buildings are on fire, port infrastructure has been damaged. PHOTO

The Russian attack on Odesa has resulted in the destruction of high-rise residential buildings and damage to port infrastructure in the Izmail district; rescue operations are ongoing.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the CMA, Serhii Lysak.

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"The enemy has attacked our city again. A fire has been reported in a 16-storey building. Another high-rise has also been hit – a fire broke out on the 11th and 12th floors.

All emergency services are already on the ground. We are currently verifying information regarding casualties and the extent of the damage," the statement reads.

According to the Izmail District State Administration, the enemy also attacked the district’s port infrastructure.

Update

As of the morning of May 1, it has been reported that one person was injured as a result of the Russian attack.

"As of this morning, we have information about one casualty—the necessary assistance has been provided, and treatment will be administered on an outpatient basis.

The overnight strike resulted in hits on residential high-rises in the Khadzhybei district," Lysak said

Read more: Massive strike on Odesa: residential buildings, kindergarten and other facilities damaged, 18 injured. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack















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